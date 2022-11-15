Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $662,000. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

