Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €11.50. Approximately 597,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,111,285 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

(Get Rating)

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.