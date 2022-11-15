Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 2,130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $8.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Pfandbriefbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.