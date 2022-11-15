DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 208.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

