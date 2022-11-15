DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DXCM stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.