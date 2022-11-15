DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFIHY stock remained flat at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.26.
About DFI Retail Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DFI Retail Group (DFIHY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.