DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFIHY stock remained flat at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

