DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $108.03 million and $2.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,605.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00342848 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022952 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00122997 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00782584 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00622041 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00240114 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,798,483,516 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
