Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

