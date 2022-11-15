Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.78 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00012595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $193.54 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.13787936 USD and is down -26.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $193.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

