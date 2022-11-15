Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.55

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 45592641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

