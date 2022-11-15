Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $20.20. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 164,740 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $19,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

