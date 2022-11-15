Discovery Value Fund Lowers Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,921 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas makes up 4.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.78% of Lithium Americas worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 199,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,508. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

