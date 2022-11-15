Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0859 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.40 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00342848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.