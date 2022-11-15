Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.26. 49,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,912. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.41 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

