Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.