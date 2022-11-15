Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($3.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:DOM traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.33). 615,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.49.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

