Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($3.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:DOM traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.33). 615,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.49.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.