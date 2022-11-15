Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Joshua G. James Sells 7,284 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 313,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Domo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Domo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 6.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

