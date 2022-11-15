Donald A. Denkhaus Sells 20,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
