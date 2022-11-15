DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

DBL stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.