DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
DBL stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
