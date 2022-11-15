DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $25.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DV. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 1,704,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,619. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $43,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,264.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.