Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $324.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

