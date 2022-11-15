Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

