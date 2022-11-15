Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 301,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NYSE C opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

