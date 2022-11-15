Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 220 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.