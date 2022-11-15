Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.