Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.