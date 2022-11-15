Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

