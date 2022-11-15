Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

