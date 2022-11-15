Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.