Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 282 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

