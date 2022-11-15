Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

