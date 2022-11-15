Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.