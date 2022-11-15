Doyle Wealth Management Has $273,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.