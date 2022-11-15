Doyle Wealth Management Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

