Doyle Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 912.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap-on by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average of $214.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

