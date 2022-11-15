Doyle Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

