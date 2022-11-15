Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRXGF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.87) to GBX 1,020 ($11.99) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($6.94) to GBX 616 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.20.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

