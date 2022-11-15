DSS (DSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 93.62%. On average, analysts expect DSS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

