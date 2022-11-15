DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of DTE opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

