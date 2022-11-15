Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

