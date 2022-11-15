Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dundee Precious Metals

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

