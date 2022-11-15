Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

DXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,387. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

