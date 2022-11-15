Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($47.42) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

ETR DUE opened at €33.06 ($34.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.74 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €42.60 ($43.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

