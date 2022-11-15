Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLNG stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

