E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,486,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 2,537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 447.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Monday. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

