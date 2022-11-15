E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EONGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of E.On from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.89) to €10.50 ($10.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

EONGY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,510. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

