Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,911 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Trex worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

