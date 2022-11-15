Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,911 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Trex worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trex Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Trex
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.