Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of AeroVironment worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,792.36 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

