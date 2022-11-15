Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,521 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,521 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

