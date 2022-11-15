Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentherm news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,382 shares of company stock worth $1,791,610. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

THRM opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

